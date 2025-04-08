New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) INOXGFL Group on Tuesday said the Odisha government has allocated Inox Solar a land parcel to set up a cell module manufacturing plant in the state.

The proposed 4.8-gigawatt (GW) solar cell and 4.8 GW solar module manufacturing plant will support India's renewable energy goals and bolster Odisha's industrial growth, INOXGFL Group said in a statement.

Inox Solar, a subsidiary of Inox Clean, today announced the land allocation for a solar cell and solar module manufacturing plant in Dhenkanal, by the Odisha government, it said.

Inox Clean is part of the INOXGFL Group.

Earlier this year, INOXGFL Group had announced a Rs 4,000-crore investment through Inox Solar to establish a state-of-the-art solar cell and solar module manufacturing unit in Odisha.

The High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA)-approved project is expected to generate over 3,400 jobs, thereby driving investment, creating employment opportunities, and supporting Odisha's long-term economic development.

Industry sources said the land allocated by the Odisha government measures around 78 acres.

"This investment aligns with our dream of transforming Odisha into a green energy powerhouse. By facilitating the establishment of a solar cell and module manufacturing plant, we are not only promoting sustainable industrial growth but also creating new job opportunities and boosting economic development across the state," Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said.

Devansh Jain, Executive Director of INOXGFL Group, stated, "This strategic land allocation allows us to expand our solar energy footprint, reinforcing our commitment to India's clean energy goals. By leveraging our expertise in renewable energy, we aim to deliver world-class manufacturing solutions that empower businesses and communities alike."

