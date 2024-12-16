New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) The initial public offer of diamond grading firm International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd got subscribed 72 per cent on the second day of share sale on Monday.

The initial share sale received bids for 4,24,06,035 shares against 5,85,60,902 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

Also Read | RRB Technician 2024 Admit Card Out at rrb.digialm.com: Hall Ticket for Grade I and Grade III Written Examination Released, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Download.

Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) part got subscribed 2.44 times while the category for non-institutional investors received 83 per cent subscription. The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) fetched 9 per cent subscription.

Blackstone-backed International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd on Thursday mobilised Rs 1,900 crore from anchor investors.

Also Read | PM Kisan 19th Instalment Date: When Will Farmers Receive 19th Kist of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana? Know Steps To Become Beneficiary of PM Kisan Yojna.

The issue, with a price band of Rs 397-417 per share, will conclude on December 17.

The Rs 4,225-crore IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 1,475 crore and an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) valued at Rs 2,750 crore by promoter BCP Asia II TopCo Pte Ltd, an affiliate of Blackstone.

The company proposes to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue for the acquisition of IGI Belgium Group and IGI Netherlands Group from promoter, and general corporate purposes.

International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd provides services related to the certification and accreditation of natural diamonds, laboratory-grown diamonds, studded jewellery and coloured stones.

Axis Capital, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Morgan Stanley India Company and SBI Capital Markets are book-running lead managers to the issue.

The shares of the company are expected to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)