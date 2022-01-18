New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Global internet body ICANN-supported Universal Acceptance Steering Group on Tuesday said it has roped in Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma as UA Ambassador.

Universal Acceptance Steering Group works on developing and recommending standards for languages script that are not currently used to access the internet.

"We are striving towards building a multilingual internet that drives the Government of India's Vision of Digital India. Our idea is to break the language barrier and bring the non-English speaking population online. It's surely a privilege to have a leader like Vijay to be a UA ambassador," UASG chairperson Ajay Data said in a statement.

Data is also part of a working group chaired by Nixi CEO Anil Kumar Jain formed by the Ministry of Electronics and IT to prepare a roadmap on the fundamental issues of universal acceptance and multilingual internet.

"India is home to a diverse set of languages and it is our pride to be able to offer products and services to Indians in languages they are comfortable in. I am glad to be associated with UA, that works towards an inclusive internet, which is of paramount importance in today's times," Sharma said.

