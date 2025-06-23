Jammu, Jun 23 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said industrial investment proposals worth nearly Rs 60,000 crore are pending in the Union Territory.

He said the efforts of his administration to attract industries in J&K since 2021 have helped in connecting young job seekers directly with employers.

"Rs 25,000 crore worth of investment plans are currently at various stages of implementation. Projects worth Rs 10,000 crore have been completed and have commenced production. The remaining Rs 15,000 crore worth of projects, presently at different stages, will start this year.

"Nearly Rs 60,000 crore worth proposals are pending. These have been stalled due to some reasons, and I hope a decision will be made on them in the near future," the Lt. Governor said.

Sinha was speaking at a mega Job Fair-2025 organised by Cluster University of Jammu in collaboration with Desh Bhagat University Punjab, at Padma Shri Padma Sachdev Government PG College for Women here.

As many as 57 reputed companies from across the country participated and 3,759 candidates were registered for the Job Fair.

"Cluster University's job fair aims to bridge the gap between education and employment. It will provide an opportunity to our young generation to showcase their skills and empower them to start their careers so they can effectively contribute in building Viksit Jammu Kashmir and Viksit Bharat," the Lt Governor said.

He highlighted the reforms, guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which are shaping the education landscape to align with the needs of the industries and creating robust employment avenues for the youth of Jammu Kashmir.

"Employment generation, self-employment through entrepreneurship and improving employability of the youngsters through educational transformation has been our top priority. Our efforts to attract industries in J&K since 2021 have helped in connecting young job seekers directly with employers," Sinha said.

He observed that the presence of local private companies at today's Job Fair serves as a testament to the significant strides being made in industrialisation and expansion of trade and business activities in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The operationalisation of new industries is also offering youth better exposure about diverse roles and positions in industries suited for their skills and experience. The overwhelming response from the private sector to recruit youth from J&K is a positive indicator for our economy," the Lt Governor said.

He also spoke on the progressive industrial policy and several key interventions that have attracted private investment in J&K over the past few years.

"The industries had availed the benefits of Rs 28,400 crore worth incentives under new industrial development scheme in just two-and-a-half years," he said.

He also attributed the exponential growth registered in the employment generation and entrepreneurship sector in J&K to the dedicated efforts of all stakeholders.

He highlighted their crucial role in successfully implementing schemes and programmes like PM's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), Rural Employment Generation Programme (REGP), Hausla, Tejaswini, Mumkin, and Mission Youth, along with other initiatives focused on youth empowerment and livelihood generation.

Interacting with the representatives of the participating companies, the Lt Governor highlighted that efforts are being made to provide youth with employment opportunities.

He said the new industrial policy has emphasised on employment to local youth on priority.

Atomic North Private Limited has established a BPO (Business Process Outsource) offices in a village in Kathua, providing employment to approximately 375 youths. The company has a potential to employ up to 1,000 youth.

"I have urged them to start a BPO in Udhampur. JSW Group is also bringing a BPO to Jammu," he said.

The Lt Governor distributed job offer letters to selected candidates and also handed over approval for BBA and BCA courses to Cluster University from AICTE.

