Mumbai, Jul 31 (PTI) Angel One-backed Ionic Asset on Thursday announced the launch of the Ionic Global Innovation Fund (GIF), aimed at offering Indian high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) long-term exposure to innovative global companies through the GIFT City route.

This Category-III AIF will help investors use their LRS (Liberalized Remittance Scheme) up to USD 250,000/year and OPI (Overseas Portfolio Investments) limits up to 50 per cent of the net worth of companies for currency and country diversification, especially when mutual fund limits are fully utilised, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | RBI Bank Holiday List for August 2025: From Raksha Bandhan to Independence Day and Ganesh Chaturthi, Banks To Remain Closed on These Days; Check Full List.

Structured through GIFT City feeder and global master route, GIF provides access to global growth stories across the US, Europe, China, and East Asia through a sector-agnostic, geography-agnostic, select stock portfolio, it added.

"The Ionic Global Innovation Fund offers HNIs and institutions access to the world's most innovative companies through a sector and geography-agnostic investment approach," Ionic Asset's CEO Nalin Moniz, said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 31, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Bodoland Lottery Live Winning Numbers.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)