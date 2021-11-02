New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) State-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA) on Tuesday launched the whistle-blower portal, as a part of the Vigilance Awareness Week 2021.

"Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA), a PSU under the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE), today (on Tuesday) launched a 'whistle-blower portal', as part of the Vigilance Awareness Week 2021," the company said in a statement.

Also Read | 1 TB Internal Phone Memory! Samsung Ready With World's First 1TB Chip for Smartphones.

The portal was launched by IREDA Chairman & Managing Director Pradip Kumar Das and Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) Additional Secretary Praveen Kumari Singh, in the presence of IREDA Director (Technical) Chintan Shah, IREDA Chief Vigilance Officer Manisha Saxena and other senior officials.

Through this portal, IREDA employees can raise concerns related to fraud, corruption and abuse of power, among others.

Also Read | 10-0! Jose Mourinho Starts AS Roma Managerial Career in Style by Defeating Serie D Side Montecatini.

The portal has been developed by the company.

Launching the portal, Das highlighted that whistle-blower portal is part of IREDA's 'zero tolerance' towards corruption.

Reiterating the good and clean governance policy of the company, Das stressed the importance of transparency and procedural fairness.

CVC's Singh extended her compliments for launching of whistle-blower portal by IREDA.

Further, she also conducted an interactive session on the whistle-blower policy. During the session, she addressed all queries raised by the participants and encouraged IREDA employees to work as ambassador of CVC to fight against corruption.

The latest issue of vigilance journal 'Pahal' was also released by IREDA.

During the week-long Vigilance Awareness Campaign (October 26 to November 2), various activities like interaction with customers & vendors for redressal of their grievances, seminars, workshops, speech competition and quiz among employees, among others, were carried out in line with the Vigilance Awareness Week 2021. The theme was Independent India @75: Self Reliance with Integrity. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)