Hyderabad, Feb 14 (PTI) Consolidating its leadership position, the Indian School of Business (ISB) has topped the chart among the country's business schools in two prestigious global rankings.

Also Read | Infinix Zero 5G Debuts in India at Rs 19,999; Check Details Here.

A press release from the B-School said ISB's Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) has been ranked 32nd in the Financial Times (FT) Global MBA 2022 ranking, and also in 11th position in the Poets & Quants (P&Q) composite ranking of the top international MBA programmes 2021-2022.

Also Read | RBI Recruitment 2022: Apply for 950 Assistant Posts on rbi.org.in; Check Details Here.

In the Financial Times ranking, ISB has been ranked as No. 1 in India and fourth in Asia. Alumni from the PGP Class of 2018 were surveyed for this year's ranking.

ISB is in the first position globally in terms of Salary Percentage Increase. This top-ranking underlines that ISB offers students a fulfilling and rewarding career path, it said.

ISB's efforts and initiatives in fostering gender diversity in all its programmes have started to shine as the 38 per cent of female students in the surveyed class is the highest number compared with other FT 2022 ranked schools in India.

Prof. Ramabhadran Thirumalai, Deputy Dean – Academic Programmes ISB said: "ISB has carved a niche and stands tall as a much sought-after business school in India. The rankings awarded by Financial Times and Poets & Quants bear testimony to this fact. The career progression of ISB students has always been inspiring and has paved the way for new growth trajectories.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)