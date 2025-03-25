Bengaluru, Mar 25 (PTI) In a bid to usher in a new era of robotic healthcare solutions in Karnataka, Israel-based Xtend AI Inc and Advance Mechanical Services Pvt Ltd (AMS-India) officially signed an MoU on Tuesday to co-design, develop, manufacture, and distribute next-generation service robots, officials said.

This milestone follows a successful bilateral R&D and manufacturing initiative supported by the Government of Israel and the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), they added.

According to an official statement, the initiative aims to transform the healthcare landscape for thousands of underprivileged citizens by deploying cost-effective, autonomous robotic solutions in hospitals and clinics across rural and urban regions.

The newly formed partnership is expected to drive economic growth, generate high-value jobs for local talent, and strengthen trade ties between India and Israel, the statement said.

"This partnership with Xtend AI and AMS-India marks a significant step towards transforming Karnataka's healthcare ecosystem through cutting-edge robotics. By leveraging technology and innovation, we are committed to enhancing healthcare accessibility, especially in underserved areas," Kharge said.

This collaboration will not only create high-skilled jobs but also reinforce Karnataka's position as a leader in digital health and medical robotics, aligning with the government's vision of inclusive and sustainable development for all citizens, he added.

