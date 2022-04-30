Bengaluru, Apr 30 (PTI) Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday said India has over 80 unicorns in the internet and software space and now it is time to build unicorn in the semiconductor design domain.

While interacting with startups at Semicon India Conference, Chandrasekhar said there is a tremendous future of opportunities in the semiconductor and system design space and startups should explore it.

Also Read | ED Attaches Rs 5551.27 Crore of Xiaomi Technology India Pvt Ltd Under Foreign Exchange Management Act.

"We have got 82 unicorns in the whole internet space, software space and it is time now to create unicorn in semiconductor design space," Chandrasekhar said.

The minister said it is a tremendous opportunity to align skilling, higher education and create pocket of excellence in semiconductor, semiconductor design, semiconductor tool design etc.

Also Read | Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited for Over 125 Posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in; Check Details Here.

"We are not looking at brute-force large volumes of skills. We want to create centre of excellence, excellence of skilling and capabilities among our engineers," Chandrasekhar said.

Earlier in the day, the minister met Raja Koduri, Chief Architect and Senior Vice President of Intel's architecture, graphics and software (IAGS) division who delivered a talk on 'From Angstroms to Zetta-scale: Silicon, Systems and Software in India'.

He also expressed optimism about Intel partnering with Indian startups in this area.

Against the backdrop of Semicon India 2022, US-based chip makers and electronics companies association Semi President and CEO Ajit Manocha met leaders of India Electronics Semiconductor Association (IESA)to explore collaboration opportunities for promoting the semiconductor and electronics industry.

Semi members comprise companies involved in the semiconductor, electronics design and manufacturing supply chain connecting global community from electronics domain serving more than 2,500 member firms and 1.3 million professionals worldwide.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)