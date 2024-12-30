Jammu, Dec 30 (PTI) Expressing concern over the "inhumane treatment" of detained leaders spearheading the agitation against the proposed ropeway in Katra, the Congress on Monday sought a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to discuss the situation.

The shutdown against the proposed ropeway in the Trikuta hills of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district entered its sixth day on Monday.

Youth activists continued their hunger strike to demand the release of protesters detained by police on December 25.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti called for a shutdown on December 25, announcing that all activities in the district's Katra town -- the base camp for pilgrims visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi temple -- would remain suspended during this period.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board recently decided to move forward with a Rs 250-crore passenger ropeway project between Tarakote Marg to Sanji Chhat along the 12-kilometre track to the shrine after shelving the project in the past due to similar protests.

"The Congress has written to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, seeking an urgent appointment to discuss the Katra situation, while expressing serious concerns over the continued detention of leaders and the inhumane treatment being meted out to them. The detained leaders are being housed in overcrowded and unhygienic conditions," the party said in a statement.

It also conveyed to the authorities its intent to send a delegation of senior leaders to Katra to meet the agitating locals, families of the detained leaders, and the leaders themselves.

An urgent meeting of the Congress' senior leadership, chaired by the party's Jammu and Kashmir chief Tariq Hameed Karra, was held in Jammu.

The meeting discussed the current situation, including the detention of political and trade leaders supporting the agitation.

It expressed concern over reports of ill-treatment being faced by the detained leaders.

They are allegedly denied basic facilities and confined to overcrowded, unhygienic spaces.

"These leaders are being treated like criminals despite being political and trade representatives fighting for the cause of thousands of people affected by the issue, which also involves religious sentiments," the Congress said.

The meeting resolved to communicate these concerns to Sinha.

The party said it formally wrote to Sinha on Monday, seeking an early meeting to discuss the current situation and the demands of the protesters.

