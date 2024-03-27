Jammu, Mar 27 (PTI) A man was detained under the Public Safety Act in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Wednesday, police said.

The accused poses a threat to public safety and tranquillity, they said.

Police said the Public Safety Act allows detention without charge or trial for up to two years in some cases.

“Mir Mohd Choudhary, a resident of village Gohlad, has been identified as a habitual trouble creator posing a significant threat to the peaceful existence of society. He has demonstrated a pattern of behaviour characterised by the adoption of various tactics to spread terror and fear within the community,” police said in a statement.

“To prevent further criminal activities detrimental to public order, the district police, Poonch, acting upon a detention order obtained from the District Magistrate, Poonch, has taken the necessary steps to detain Choudhary under the PSA,” police said.

The accused has been implicated in several criminal cases, notably involving criminal intimidation within the jurisdiction of Mendhar Police Station, they said.

