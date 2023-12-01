Jammu, Dec 1 (PTI) The Mughal Road, which connects Shopian in the Kashmir valley to Poonch in the Jammu region, remained closed for vehicular traffic for the second consecutive day on Friday due snowfall in the high-altitude areas of the region, officials said.

The Mughal Road was closed for the second day even as work to clear snow in the high altitude areas between Poshana and Pir ki Gali started, officials said.

No vehicle is allowed to move towards the valley from Poonch and Rajouri areas till the road is cleared of snow, they said.

Snow clearance operation was launched during the day to make the road operational for vehicular traffic, they said.

