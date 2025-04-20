Srinagar, Apr 20 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir police chief Nalin Prabhat on Sunday reviewed the operational preparedness of the police and security forces in south Kashmir during a two-day visit to the region.

A police spokesperson said that during the tour, the Director General of Police (DGP) visited forward operational bases at Aripal and the Special Operations Group (SOG) camp at Tral in Pulwama district.

Also Read | What's the Difference Between Easter Egg Chocolate and Regular Chocolate?.

The purpose of the visit to the south Kashmir region was to review the operational preparedness of the police and security forces, he said.

It included reviewing the operational preparedness of the force in the Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, and Awantipora districts.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 20, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"The visit provided an opportunity for the DGP to assess the on-ground security preparedness," the spokesperson said.

The DGP focussed on strengthening the existing security grid, ensuring seamless coordination between different security agencies, and bolstering the counter-terrorism efforts in the region.

He emphasised the importance of proactive measures and public-friendly policing in maintaining peace and order, the spokesperson added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)