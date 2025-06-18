Srinagar, Jun 18 (PTI) National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood is not a concession but a constitutional right.

Addressing a meeting of NC workers in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, the former chief minister called for an immediate return to full democratic authority in the region.

Also Read | Bengaluru Water Cut: BWSSB Announces 24-Hour Water Supply Disruption on June 19 Amid Urgent Cauvery Pipeline Work; Check Timings and List of Affected Areas.

"Restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood is not a concession but a constitutional right. Statehood is not a gift, it is the people's right, long overdue and repeatedly promised by the ruling government," he said.

Abdullah assured party workers that the NC government in Jammu and Kashmir is prioritising these challenges.

Also Read | Ayatollah Khamenei India Connection: Iran Supreme Leader Traces His Roots to Uttar Pradesh.

He also criticised the union territory status of Jammu and Kashmir as a bottleneck to real governance.

"J&K is vast, not just in land but in its layered culture. Governing it under the limited framework of a union territory is like trying to fly a kite without wind," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)