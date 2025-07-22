Jammu, Jul 21 (PTI) Jammu Development Authority (JDA) on Monday demolished a residential house allegedly illegally constructed by a drug peddler on the authority's land in Jammu city, officials said.

The property belonged to Reena alias Roopa, wife of Bobby, a notorious drug peddler from Rajeev Nagar.

The JDA team, led by Tehsildar Megha Gupta and assisted by police, carried out the demolition operation against the "illegally" constructed residential structure at Rajeev Nagar in Tehsil Bahu, they said.

The demolished property belonged to Reena, a notorious drug peddler with a criminal background, against whom multiple cases have been registered in the city, they said.

She was also detained under the Public Safety Act in 2019 due to her continued involvement in the drug trade and threat to public order, they added.

On July 31, 2024, police successfully obtained confirmation of property attachment orders against Reena and three other notorious drug peddlers from the Rajeev Nagar and Ragoora areas.

The property was identified as having been acquired through proceeds of narcotic drug trafficking, they said.

