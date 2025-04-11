Jaipur, Apr 11 (PTI) The famous Jeenmata Temple in Rajasthan's Sikar district was reopened Friday for public hours after it was closed in protest against an "assault" on its priests last week.

Following a meeting with the district administration, the temple trust reopened the premises.

The temple trust had announced an indefinite closure starting Friday morning, citing inaction by authorities after priests were allegedly manhandled during the concluded Navratri fair and no arrests were made.

District administration officials assured the trust members that appropriate action would be taken.

The trust agreed to reopen the temple after several of their demands were met.

Additional District Collector Ratan Kumar said that disciplinary actions have been taken against some administrative and police personnel.

Patwari Rajesh Kumar and Assistant Administrative Officer Gajendra Singh have been placed under Awaiting Posting Orders (APO), while three constables' -- Mahendra Kumar, Manoj Kumar and Radmal Singh' -- have been sent to police lines.

Rakesh Kumar, a member of the temple trust, said that during the Navratri fair, a group of individuals physically assaulted several priests, leading to widespread anger among the temple staff and management.

A memorandum was submitted to the District Collector demanding immediate action against the culprits but no action was taken due to which it was decided Thursday that the temple will be closed.

