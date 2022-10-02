Thane, Oct 2 (PTI) A highly decomposed body of a jeweller was found lying in his shop in Mumbra in Thane district of Maharashtra on Sunday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Bhava Jain, who has been missing from his house for the last five days, an official said.

His family members had lodged a missing person complaint with the police.

The incident came to light when neighbours complained of a foul smell emanating from the closed shop of Jain and alerted police, the official said.

When the shop was opened, Jain's decomposed body was found.

Police did not find any suicide note at the scene and further investigation is underway.

It is also not clear whether any jewellery has gone missing from the shop, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death was registered.

