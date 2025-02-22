Bokaro (Jharkhand), Feb 22 (PTI) Cash and jewellery have been stolen from the residence of Deputy Commissioner of Bokaro, police said on Saturday.

A complaint has been registered with police regarding the burglary in Deputy Commissioner Vijaya Jadhav's residence under Bokaro Steel City police station limit which took place on Friday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Hqs), Avinash Gupta said police have taken a woman employed at the Deputy Commissioner's residence into custody for interrogation.

Suspecting that the booty was kept hidden in a pond in the vicinity, police searched the pond but no stolen items were found.

