New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Jindal Stainless on Wednesday posted a 45 per cent cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 737.58 crore in the April-June quarter on account of higher income.

It had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 507.89 crore in the April-June period of last year, the company said in a filing to the BSE.

Also Read | What Is No-Confidence Motion? Will Modi Government Survive No-Trust Vote in Lok Sabha? Here’s All You Need To Know.

The consolidated total income also rose to Rs 10,227.20 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal, up from Rs 8,142.45 crore in the year-ago period, it said.

In a statement, Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL) Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said, "We have recently expanded our capacity. Hence, the attention will be on stabilising and synergising the expanded units. We will continue to maintain a sharp focus on the domestic market and capitalise exports, wherever possible."

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Man Throws Himself Under Moving Bus, Dies; Chilling Video of Suicide Goes Viral.

JSL is a leading stainless steel-producing company in India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)