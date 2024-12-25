New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) J&K Bank on Wednesday announced the appointment of Amitava Chatterjee, currently Deputy Managing Director of State Bank of India (SBI), as its new managing director (MD) and CEO.

Chatterjee will replace Baldev Prakash, whose term comes to an end on December 29.

The Board of Directors in their meeting held on December 25, 2024, have appointed Amitava Chatterjee as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank for a period of three years to be effective from December 30, 2024, J&K Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Chatterjee, in his banking career spanning over more than three decades in diverse geographical locations and strategic positions, also served as MD and CEO of SBI CAPS.

His diverse experience includes heading the SBI's operation as CGM New Delhi, circle and Jaipur Circle with high-end clientele like PSUs, NBFCs, and DISCOMs.

