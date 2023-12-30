Jammu, Dec 29 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina on Friday met the families of three slain civilians in Poonch district and assured them of justice.

Flanked by several party leaders of the district, Raina also visited a hospital in Surankote and an Army hospital in Potha and met the injured.

Also Read | India’s Remarkable Strides in 2023: A Year of Achievements Across Multiple Fronts.

Three civilians were found dead and five were injured after they were allegedly picked up by the Army for questioning in connection with a terrorist ambush earlier this month that left four soldiers killed in Poonch district.

Raina said, "The harm that has been done cannot be undone.... The whole episode is heart-wrenching and we fully stand with the people."

Also Read | Year Ender 2023: From Turkey-Syria Earthquake to Israel-Hamas War and Russia’s Failed Moon Mission, Here Are Top Nine Global Events of The Year.

He said the whole nation stands with the residents of Topi Peer and the defence minister has himself visited the area and conveyed that those who have committed any wrong would not be spared.

"We have full trust in the law of land...no guilty will be spared," he said.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has announced compensation and job for the families of the deceased civilians.

The Army has ordered a comprehensive internal investigation, pledging full support and cooperation in the inquiry.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)