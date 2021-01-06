Mumbai, Jan 6 (PTI) The country's leading container port JNPT on Wednesday said it has inducted a tugboat Daisy Star to handle vessels of various sizes and provide more safety in handling larger ships.

Designated as Agni Class for fire-fighting operations and fitted with the latest technology, the tug (also tugboat) has joined the existing advanced fleet of the port, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) said in a release.

A tugboat is a secondary boat, which helps in mooring or berthing operation of a ship by either towing or pushing a vessel towards the port.

The induction of Daisy Star will add to the safety of marine operations during the strong tide and severe monsoon conditions, JNPT said.

"JNPT kick-started the new year on the newly inducted tugboat Daisy Star with its crew and Polestar Maritime Team along with Chairman Sanjay Sethi and other senior port officials and stakeholders," the release said.

Built in 2016 and sailing under the Indian Flag, Daisy Star's has a carrying capacity of 317 t DWT (deadweight tonnage) with 32 metres length overall (LOA) and 12.4 metres width, according to the maritime traffic website.

The tug has been designed to provide high-performance line and ship handling capabilities, thereby augmenting the fleet of JNPT, the port operator said.

