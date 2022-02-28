Mumbai, Feb 28 (PTI) Container port JNPT on Monday said it has surpassed the container traffic it handled in 2018-19 in the first 11 months of the current fiscal, with the facility recording 5.15-million TEUs in the April-February period as against 5.13 million TEUs handled in the entire FY19.

This is also now the highest-ever container traffic volume posted in the history of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), beating the previous best of 5.13-million TEUs in FY19, it stated.

The trend indicates JNPT's growth in trade, maritime and port sectors, it added.

"JNPT's spectacular performance in the financial year 2021-22 has taken the port's business to new heights irrespective of the pandemic. The record handling which we have achieved is because of the collective efforts of every employee," said JNPT Chairman Sanjay Sethi.

The Port is performing exceptionally well even in the post-pandemic era by implementing a host of measures to make the business sustainable, efficient, economical and convenient, Sethi said.

It will continue to ensure timely and safe movement of EXIM trade with modern infrastructure, and novel technologies, he added.

