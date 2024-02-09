New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Josler Hydrocarbons on Friday said it will implement US-based partner Heath Consultants' project related to emission abatement and prevention of damage to natural gas utility infrastructure of Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL).

Heath Consultants and Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) had last month signed an agreement to identify and work in the areas of emissions abatement, underground utility damage prevention, and waste heat recovery.

Josler Hydrocarbons in a statement said it is set to implement the MNGL projects for Heath Consultants to ensure low-emission operations of MNGL's infrastructure.

Josler Hydrocarbons Chairman Sudhanshu Mehta said, "The MoU underscores our unwavering dedication to pioneering innovative approaches in the energy sector that prioritize environmental conservation and public safety."

As per the statement, Ahmedabad-based Josler Hydrocarbons has been a partner with Heath for over 10 years and providing services to most of reputed Indian companies.

Paul Wehnert, Executive Vice President, Health Consultants, said, "Heath... to work with MNGL in technology transfer and associated field services with our India partner Josler Hydrocarbons to reduce methane emissions and increase public safety across the MNGL footprint in India."

Heath provides gas leak detection solutions for energy and industrial customers across the globe.

MNGL has been engaged in distribution of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) across Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana.

