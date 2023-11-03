New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Commercial ports operator JSW Infrastructure Ltd on Friday reported an 85 per cent rise in its consolidated profit to Rs 255.87 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 138.29 crore in the year-ago period, JSW Infrastructure said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Foundation Day 2023 Date and Significance: Know History of Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava Day When the State Was Formed.

During the July-September period, its income increased to Rs 895.48 crore over Rs 696.51 crore in the previous fiscal year.

The group is primarily engaged in the segment of port services.

Also Read | Karnataka Rajyotsava Day 2023 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day When the State of Karnataka Was Formed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)