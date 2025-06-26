New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) The initial public offering of real estate developer Kalpataru Ltd garnered 2.26 times subscription on the closing day of bidding on Thursday.

The IPO received bids for 5,15,74,140 shares, as against 2,28,26,516 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 3.12 times subscription, while the portion for non-institutional investors got subscribed 1.31 times. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) part received 1.29 times subscription.

Kalpataru Ltd on Monday said it has garnered Rs 708 crore from anchor investors.

The company has fixed a price band of Rs 387-414 per share for its IPO.

The company's IPO is entirely a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 1,590 crore with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component. It proposes to utilise funds for the payment of debt and general corporate purposes.

Mumbai-based Kalpataru focuses on the development of residential, commercial, retail and integrated township projects. It is also in the redevelopment of societies.

Kalpataru is one of the leading real estate developers in the country with a significant presence in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) in Maharashtra.

