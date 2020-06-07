Latest News | Kannada Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja Dead

Bengaluru, Jun 7 (PTI) Kannada film actor Chiranjeevi Sarja died due to a cardiac arrest at a city hospital on Sunday, his family said.

The 39-year-old actor complained of restlessness following which he was rushed to a private hospital where he passed away, his family members said.

Also Read | Monsoon 2020: Southwest Monsoon Advances Towards Parts of South-Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Says IMD.

Chiranjeevi Sarja, the grandson of noted Kannada actor Shakti Prasad and nephew of multilingual film actor Arjun Sarja, had acted in 22 films.

Chiranjeevi had made his debut with the movie 'Vayuputra,' which was an home production of Sarja family.

Also Read | Xiaomiâ€™s Redmi 9 Online Listing Reveal Prices & Specifications Ahead of Official Launch.

His recent movie was 'Shivarjuna' where he starred along with Amrutha Iyengar and Akshatha Srinivas in the lead.

He had married actress Meghana Raj two years ago.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa condoled the death of Chiranjeevi Sarja and said he was a popular actor and was blessed with great talent.

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah also condoled the actor's death.PTI GMS SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)