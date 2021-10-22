Bengaluru, Oct 22 (PTI) Teleindia Networks unveiled its greenfield hyperscale data centre-- DataSamudra-- in Bengaluru on Friday in line with the growing market demand and to offer value differentiation in data centre market.

Also Read | TTD Online Ticket Booking: Special Entry Darshan Tickets Released for Visiting Tirumala Temple in Andhra Pradesh; Here's How To Book.

Minister for Higher Education, IT-BT, Science and Technology, C N Ashwath Narayan, and Chief Executive Officer of Lightstorm Telecom Connectivity Amajit Gupta were present at the launch of DataSamudra, an official press release said.

Also Read | Honor X30 Max & Honor X30i Launching on October 25, 2021.

It claimed that DataSamudra will be India's first 'on-demand on-requirement data centre'.

Speaking on the occasion, Narayan explained the opportunities these projects bring to the state and add value to its IT industry.

"Employment generation, global focus and creating new avenues for emerging businesses are some of the immediate outcomes such projects bring about. DataSamudra will be a key contributor for such growth," the minister was quoted as saying.

DataSamudra is located in the new KIADB IT Park in Bengaluru with state-of-the-art facilities in one lakh sq ft built-up area. It will provide 500 high density rack, IT power load of 3 MW, with futuristic IT and core infrastructure, the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)