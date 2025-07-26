Karur (Tamil Nadu), Jul 26 (PTI) Karur Vysya Bank launched a cybersecurity awareness initiative aimed at promoting digital awareness and responsible financial practices among the public, with Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor J Swaminathan J unveiling the programme here.

Participating in the 109th Founder's Day celebration of the bank in Karur on July 25, Swaminathan formally rolled out the programme, which will reach diverse sections of society through a mass media campaign.

Also Read | Indian Army Agniveer CEE Result 2025 Declared: Check How to Download Scorecard, Roll Number-Wise Merit List and Phase II Process Details at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The Karur-based bank said in a press release on Saturday that it has also planned several specially curated workshops on cybersecurity across schools, colleges, senior citizen forums, and residential communities.

Commenting on the launch of the cyber security awareness programme, the bank's Managing Director and CEO, Ramesh Babu, said, "We aim to educate and empower every section of society to stay vigilant and secure in today's digital world. As we look ahead, we remain committed to growing responsibly, while upholding the same integrity and trust that have defined KVB since its inception."

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 26, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Marking the Founder's Day celebration, Swaminathan said, "Founder's Day is not just a ceremonial gathering to mark the passage of time. It is a celebration of vision, resolve, and quiet determination—a tribute to those who chose to build a lasting institution in the face of uncertainty. Lasting success is built not on chance or scale, but on careful thought and considered action."

The occasion also featured the launch of a specially curated brand film showcasing Karur Vysya Bank's journey over the last 109 years.

Reflecting on the Founder's Day celebration, Babu said, "KVB was founded with a simple yet profound purpose: to serve with integrity, prudence, and care."

"As we celebrate 109 glorious years of this legacy, we step into our 110th year with pride and renewed purpose. This Founder's Day not only honours our past but also reflects our commitment to a safer digital future," he added.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)