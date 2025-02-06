Kathua/Jammu, Feb 6 (PTI) A 26-year-old man, accused of being involved in militancy, allegedly committed suicide following alleged harassment by police in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

The death of Makhan, a 26-year-old resident of Batodi village, has prompted the police and administration to order separate probes into the incident.

A purported video has gone viral in which Makhan claims to be innocent and states that he has never had any connection with terrorists.

Makhan died on Wednesday night allegedly after consuming poison in the Billawar area of the district .

Family members alleged that both Makhan and his father were picked up by local police and tortured to extract information about militants, which they believe forced him to take his own life.

Taking serious note of the incident, the district magistrate of Kathua has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the death of Makhan, son of Murid.

"A magisterial probe is required in this case to ascertain the cause of death," the DM said in an order.

According to the order issued on Thursday, Anil Kumar, Tehsildar Lohai Malhar, has been appointed as the inquiry magistrate to investigate the case. He has been directed to submit a detailed report within five days.

The inquiry will involve recording statements of all relevant individuals and following all necessary legal procedures, the order said.

Police have also ordered a time bound probe into the matter, led by the deputy inspector general (DIG), officials said.

Meanwhile, Bani MLA Rameshwar Singh came in support of the deceased's family and demanded justice for him.

"The body will not be removed from here until justice is served to the family. I stand by them. I cannot bring him back to life, but I will fight until we get justice," Singh told reporters.

