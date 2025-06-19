New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Electronics manufacturing services company Kaynes Technology on Thursday announced the floor price at Rs 5,625.75 per share for raising Rs 1,600 crore though issue of equities on a qualified institutional placement basis.

The fundraise plan was approved by the company's board on January 22 and by shareholders on February 14, the company said in regulatory filing.

Also Read | RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment Exam 2025: Railway Recruitment Boards Release Exam City Slip for CBT 1 Examination at rrb.digialm.com, Know Steps To Download.

The fund raising committee, at its meeting held on June 19, inter alia, passed resolutions for opening of the issue today; approving the floor price for the issue, being Rs 5,625.75 per equity share (floor price)," the filing said.

The company plans to use the fresh funds for expansion overseas and deepening technology footprint through organic and inorganic route as part of its plan to achieve USD 1 billion revenue by 2028.

Also Read | How To Apply for Voter ID Card Online and Track Application? All You Need To Know As Election Commission Rolls Out 15-Day EPIC Delivery.

The company is setting up a semiconductor assembly and testing plant with a capital expenditure of Rs 3,300 crore, out of which 50 per cent will be funded by the Centre and 25 per cent by the state government.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)