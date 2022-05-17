Mumbai, May 17 (PTI) Hungarian brand Keeway on Tuesday announced its entry into the Indian market with the unveiling of three two-wheeler models, including a cruiser and a maxi scooter.

The company also announced the opening of bookings for all the three models -- K-Light 250V cruiser, VIESTE 300 maxi scooter and SIXTIES 300i Retro Classic Scooter -- for an initial amount of Rs 10,000 with their deliveries scheduled to commence from June onwards.

Owned by the QJ Group, the parent company of luxury sports bike brand Benelli, Keeway's product line includes scooters, motorcycles and ATVs in 125cc to 1200cc range.

The company also said it plans to roll out a total of eight products this year.

Working closely with Benelli India, Keeway intends to bring eight products to India, ranging from scooters, cruisers, sports motorcycles to retro street motorcycles, the company said.

"We are privileged and excited to introduce the Hungarian marque 'Keeway' to the Indian market. We at Benelli India have been successfully operating in the uber-competitive Indian mobility market for years," said Vikas Jhabakh, managing director, Keeway India.

"In our tenure of catering to the unique needs of the Indian motoring enthusiast, we identified a requirement for an attractively designed, well-powered and reliably performing mobility products that are attuned to the price and quality conscious Indian buyer. To fulfill this need, we identified Benelli's youthful Hungarian sibling Keeway as the right partner for us," he stated.

