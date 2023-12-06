New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) The AAP dispensation has ordered an audit of the Delhi Jal Board's records by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), amid allegations of misappropriation of funds, government sources said on Wednesday.

The records of the last 15 years will be audited, they said.

Also Read | Dr BR Ambedkar Death Anniversary 2023: Here Are Some Key Facts About Chief Architect of Indian Constitution on Mahaparinirvan Diwas.

"Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has directed for an audit of DJB," a source said.

The BJP and AAP have been sparring over alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board since last month.

Also Read | CAT 2023 Exam: Response Sheet of Common Admission Test Examination Released at iimcat.ac.in, Raise Objections Till December 8.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)