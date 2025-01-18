New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's car was pelted with stones during campaigning in the New Delhi constituency on Saturday, the party alleged.

"Supporters of BJP's New Delhi candidate Parvesh Verma attacked Kejriwal during campaigning in the constituency," an AAP leader said.

Police said that no one pelted stones at the Kejriwal's car but some people were trying to show black flags to the former chief minister, who were immediately removed from the spot.

In a purported video of the incident, Kejriwal can be seen sitting in a vehicle with police personnel clearing the route for it. A man waving a black piece of cloth and a stone hurled towards the vehicle were also seen in the video clip.

