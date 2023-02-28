Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 28 (PTI) Kerala-based healthcare solutions company NKORR Technologies has added a new office space at Technopark here as part of its expansion of operations to Europe.

Also Read | Air India Chief Campbell Wilson Says Full-Service Carrier To Be Known As Air India Post Vistara Merger.

Founded in 2017, the company has now started its operations in Europe by opening two new offices in Germany and Slovakia.

Also Read | Fresh Hirings 2023: Thales To Employ Over 12,000 People Globally Including Around 550 in India.

The inauguration of the two offices in Europe was done online from Thiruvananthapuram by Kerala PWD Minister P A Mohammed Riyas last week.

The minister also inaugurated the new office space of NKORR Technologies at Technopark which began its functioning on February 27.

"It's a matter of joy that a Kerala-based company is expanding its operations abroad also," the minister was quoted in a release issued by the company.

The company, which provides technology services in the healthcare sector, expanded its operations to Europe considering the demand of many customers.

Technopark CEO Sanjeev Nair was present on the occasion. The new office is located on the first floor of the Carnival Building in the IT park.

NKORR Technologies is currently providing services in various countries including the United States.

The company said in the last six years, they have grown as "one of the best-sought partners" worldwide in the field of healthcare solutions.

"Now, it is the right time to venture into more domains and markets by utilising our expertise in Artificial intelligence, machine learning and image processing," Rakesh Ramachandran, Naigil Joseph and Retheesh Kumar, the founders of NKORR Technologies said.

Launched in 2017 with five employees, NKORR Technologies currently has more than 60 employees and handles projects for global giants like Fujifilm and Compote.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)