Kochi, Nov 12 (PTI) The IT Sector in the state will expand it's built-up space to three crore square feet, provide world class facilities and job opportunities for one lakh people within five years, Kerala IT parks said on Friday.

The IT sector in Kerala will have an additional Rs 6,000 crore of investment through projects to be set up in various campuses including the Pallipuram Technocity, Technopark Phase 3, Kochi Infopark among others.

"The TCS Aerospace Hub, to be set up at the Pallipuram Technocity campus, Embassy Taurus DownTown Trivandrum at Technopark Phase 3 campus, World Trade Center Thiruvananthapuram by Brigade at Technocity, Sands Infra INIFINIT, Prestige IT Park, Maratt Tech Park at Kochi Infopark are the major flagship projects and with a few other projects encompasses the extended line up," Kerala IT parks said in a release.

IBS, Caspian Tech Park among others will commence operating in Kochi Infopark in the coming years," the release said.

The IT sector in Kerala is now unfurling huge job opportunities for the talented youngsters, and have reaped good returns and remarkable growth even during the pandemic.

Apart from Technopark, Infopark and Cyberpark, satellite parks are also active at Kundara, Koratty and Cherthala, providing world-class services, Kerala IT parks said.

The growth of the IT sector will give hope to job seekers and the state is also expecting to benefit out of the reverse migration of the IT talent pool, it said.

