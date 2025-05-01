Mangaluru, May 1 (PTI) A rowdy-sheeter and prime accused in the Fazil murder case was allegedly hacked to death with sharp weapons in Mangaluru city on Thursday late evening, police said.

Suhash Shetty was a prime accused in the 2022 sensational murder case of Mohammed Fazil in Surathkal, they said.

According to the police, the murder took place in Kinnipadavu in Bajpe on the outskirts of Mangaluru city at around 8.30 pm. Shetty was travelling in a vehicle with his group of associates when he was allegedly intercepted by five-six assailants who came in a car and a pickup vehicle.

The assailants attacked Shetty with lethal weapons, causing grievous injuries. He was immediately rushed to AJ Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Shetty, who was previously associated with the Bajrang Dal, had a history of criminal involvement, including five cases of murder and robbery registered against him in Mangaluru, Belthangady taluks.

He had come out of jail just a few days back after serving jail term for several crimes he was involved in, police said.

