Kolkata, Jul 9 (PTI) The Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK) handled 17.18 million mt of cargo in the first quarter of FY'26, registering a growth of 21.21 per cent over the same period last year, a statement said on Wednesday.

The port had handled 14.2 mmt of cargo in the April-June quarter of last year, it said.

The port also saw a sharp rise in container traffic, handling 234,270 TEUs during the quarter. It was a 29.02 per cent rise from the year-ago period.

Among key commodities, vegetable oil traffic rose 33.21 per cent to 1.095 mmt, coking coal surged 34.28 per cent to 2.653 mmt, and POL (petroleum, oil and lubricants) volume increased 14.45 per cent to 2.495 mmt, the statement said.

SMPK's twin dock systems at Kolkata and Haldia serve the east and northeast India as well as landlocked neighbours Nepal and Bhutan, it said.

The port attributed its performance to strategic planning, infrastructure upgrades, and a customer-centric approach, reinforcing its role as a vital player in India's maritime trade growth.

