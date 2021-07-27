Kolkata, Jul 27 (PTI) The Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (Kolkata Port) on Tuesday said it has moved LPG on waterways on trial from its Haldia dock to Kolkata on RoRo barges.

This will pave the way to transport LPG containers in a less polluting and cost effective way till Sahibgunj in Jharkhand in the upstream of National Waterways-I, compared to transportation by road, officials said.

Four LPG tankers were transported on RoRo vessels to Kolkata docks from Haldia.

"An MoU in this regard was signed during the Maritime India Summit 2021 and the movement of LPG by RoRo barges has now become a reality," port chairman Vinit Kumar said.

It is envisaged that initially a volume of about two lakh MT of LPG will be routed along NW-1 up to Sahibgunj, officials said.

Further movements along the Coastal Route and the Bangladesh Protocol Route are also likely to materialise and the volumes are expected to grow to about 7 lakh MT in a few years.

