Kolkata, Mar 12 (PTI) The Kolkata Metropolitan Region has reported a five-year high in property registrations in February 2024, with over 4,800 properties registered, according to global property consultant Knight Frank India.

This marks the city's best February registrations since 2020, the consultant firm said in a report.

Also Read | Who Is Nayab Saini? All You Need To Know About BJP Leader Set To Be New Haryana CM.

Following a slowdown in property registrations in January 2024 due to the Pausha period, a buoyant uptrend was witnessed in February 2024, marking a 306 per cent month-on-month (MoM) growth.

On an annual basis, this represents a strong 64 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth, it said.

Also Read | CAA: List of Documents Required To Apply for Citizenship in India Under Citizenship Amendment Act.

Despite fewer working days in February, a total of 4,806 apartments were registered this month.

The data encompasses transactions in both primary (fresh sale) and secondary (resale) markets for residential apartments.

Knight Frank analysis finds demand for compact properties grew while the share of larger-sized units shrank.

"The share of unit sizes up to 500 sq ft scaled up from 27 per cent in February 2023 to 43 per cent at the end of February 2024. The share of unit sizes over 1000 sq ft shrunk from 23 per cent to 9 per cent during the same period. Apartments ranging from 501 to 1,000 sq ft constituted 48 per cent of the total registrations in February 2024," the consultant said.

Abhijit Das, Senior Director- East, Knight Frank India, said, “As Kolkata marks its best February property registrations since 2020, the remarkable 64 per cent YoY growth from February 2023 underscores the city's resilience and vitality in the real estate sector.

Particularly noteworthy is the extraordinary 165 per cent YoY surge in home registrations for properties sized less than 500 sq ft, reflecting a robust demand for compact living spaces.”

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)