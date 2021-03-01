Mumbai, Mar 1 (PTI) Around 100 farmers from Konkan on Monday joined hands with Global Kokan to launch an online platform 'Myko' to promote Alphonso mangoes.

"Our own developed produce needs to be identified with local geographical indication (GI) tags. The produce just doesn't need identification but also the protection of our farmers, so as to offer them a fair and best possible deal for their year-long efforts. MyKo is one ambitious step towards it from the Konkan region.

"This global brand of Konkan Hapus should focus on exporting mango to European markets like London, Germany along with a regional presence in domestic markets like Delhi, Gujarat, Banglore, Hyderabad," former Union minister and Rajya Sabha member Suresh Prabhu said in a statement.

Prabhu hails from Konkan region.

The online platform www.mykofoods.com is a flagship project by Global Kokan, a socio-economic venture that seeks to make Konkan Alphonso or 'Hapus', a global brand and to make lakhs of mango growers from Konkan self-sufficient.

"The main focus of MyKo by Kokan Bhumi Pratishthan and Global Kokan is to ensure that mango aficionado's receive the best quality, naturally ripened and GI-tagged mangoes from the Konkan's mango belt like Devgad, Rajapur, Vijaydurg at best rates and help sustain lakhs of mango farmers. We are looking at selling 1 lakh dozen mangoes overseas," Sanjay Yadavrao, Founder of Global Kokan, said.

This social start-up is supported by the Mango Growers Association from Ratnagiri, Devgad, Kelshi who came forward to take the responsibility of preserving the rich heritage of Hapus mangoes.

"This year Global Kokan with MyKo also plans to export mangoes to London, Germany and other European markets," Yadavrao added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)