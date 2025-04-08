Mumbai, Apr 8 (PTI) Kotak Mutual Fund on Tuesday launched the 'Kotak Nifty Top 10 Equal Weight Index Fund'.

The new fund offer for the open-ended scheme replicating/tracking the Nifty Top 10 Equal Weight Index will close on April 21, a statement said.

*** NSDC, Nashik Zilla Parishad, QCI launch Sampanna Ghar Abhiyan * The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), in collaboration with the Nashik Zilla Parishad and Quality Council of India (QCI), on Tuesday launched a scheme in the district in North Maharashtra to help 1.5 lakh families build their homes.

The "Sampanna Ghar Abhiyan" involves 18 professional associations and grassroots institutions coming together to train the community to construct their own homes, according to a statement.

*** Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC raises USD 70 million * Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company on Tuesday announced that it has raised USD 70 million (over Rs 603 crore) from 269 investors in India's maiden global investment solution from GIFT City.

The category II alternative investment fund under the IFSCA will follow a passive investment strategy, and primarily invest in units of ARGA Emerging Market Equity Fund, as per a statement.

