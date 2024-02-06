New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) KPG Spices on Tuesday said it has roped in Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan as its brand ambassador.

KPG Spices, owned by Marvel King Ltd, is engaged in various sectors, including FMCG and real estate, according to a statement from the company.

Also Read | Union Bank of India Recruitment 2024: Applications Invited for 606 Specialist Officer Posts Till February 23, Apply Online at unionbankofindia.co.in.

Marvel King Managing Director Gourav Jain said: "We are pleased to onboard Kareena Kapoor Khan as the brand ambassador of KPG spices. Her association with KPG spices is not just as a celebrity but also as a storyteller of spices, adding a touch of Bollywood magic to every Indian household kitchen".

Kapoor said: "The Kapoor and Khan Clan is known for being food lovers. Every occasion, be it about career milestones, family dinners, or festivals, starts with lots of homemade delicious delicacies. Together, we will embark on a beautiful and tasteful journey, which will bring flavour and inspiration to food enthusiasts worldwide".

Also Read | Motilal Nehru Death Anniversary 2024 Date: Know All About the Day That Marks the Punyatithi of One of the Great Leaders of India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)