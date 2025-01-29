New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) KPIT Technologies on Wednesday posted a 20.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 187 crore for the third quarter of FY25, mainly driven by a 17.4 per cent topline growth.

The company cheered markets as it guided for a higher annual EBITDA margin outlook to over 21 per cent from 20.5 per cent plus earlier.

Its revenue from operations rose 17.5 per cent to about Rs 1478 crore from Rs 1257 crore in the year-ago period.

KPIT Technologies positions itself as a global partner to the automotive and mobility ecosystem for making software-defined vehicles a reality.

The profit (attributable to owners of the company) stood at Rs 187 crore in Q3 FY25, growing at 20.4 per cent year-on-year.

It has maintained a constant currency revenue growth outlook of 18 per cent to 22 per cent range.

Kishor Patil, Co-founder, CEO and MD, KPIT, said the third quarter revenues were in line with the annual revenue outlook, while the operating profit has improved due to revenue mix change and productivity improvement despite currency headwinds.

"Thus, we increase our annual EBITDA margin outlook to 21 per cent plus from 20.5 per cent plus earlier," Patil said.

The company is investing in AI technologies fine-tuned with automotive-specific data.

"Our AI philosophy is rooted in developing human-centric, innovative, safe, and responsible AI solutions that drive value creation for our clients," Patil added.

The company, he said, will leverage these AI investments to augment its talent pool, while creating new opportunities for future growth.

