Bengaluru, Sep 14 (PTI) Karnataka Minister for Higher Education and Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, Dr C N Ashwath Narayan asked industries to make provision for accommodating students for internship, project work, hands-on experience, and training.

Also Read | Strategic Advisor Board Is Here To Help CEOs Fall in Love With Their Business Again.

Participating in the 17th Edition of the India Innovation Summit organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) virtually with the theme tagline "Crafting our Future – Innovation for the Next World," he said though a few industrial organisations are following this, many more need to incorporate the same.

Also Read | Apple Event 2021 LIVE News Updates: iPhone 13 Series, AirPods 3 & Watch Series 7 Likely To Be Launched Tonight.

"The industry sector will also have to suffer if students are not made ready as per the requirements. To avoid this, the constructive linkage between academia and industry is essential," the minister cautioned the industry leaders.

Keeping in mind the interests of industries the government has been revising many policies including IT/BT Policy, Engineering R&D policy on a regular basis among many others, the Minister explained.

He also said that the three offices of Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) started in the state in Bengaluru, Hubballi and Mysuru will facilitate the growth of digital industries in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)