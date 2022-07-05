Chennai, Jul 5 (PTI) Real estate developer Lancor Holdings Ltd has unveiled 'Blue Circle' townships located on the outskirts of the city, targeted at senior citizens, the company said on Tuesday.

The townships would be set up at Sriperumbudur, Guduvanchery and Sholinganallur to serve senior citizens, the company said.

The multi-locational project 'Harmonia' comprises of villas and apartments designed for senior citizens with customised friendly features offering privacy and comfort, a company statement said here.

"We are launching Harmonia Blue Circle for seniors to fill the gap in response to the growing need for evolving innovative housing for them," company chief operating officer V K Ashok said.

"We realise that senior citizens demand not only budget friendly properties but also trained support staff for their special needs while treating them with dignity and care", he said.

A cost of 2bhk villa with a built up area of 900 square feet on a land area of 1,700 sq ft has been fixed at Rs 63 lakh in Sriperumbudur, while in Guduvanchery it ranges between Rs 30 and Rs 48 lakh. At Sholinganallur the cost of two and three bhk houses would begin from Rs 62.50 lakh, it said.

