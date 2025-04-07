New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) Nikhil Singh wanted to see Priyanka one last time before leaving for Cyprus where he works. Little did he know this was going to be their last meeting.

Priyanka, the sole breadwinner of her family at just 24 years of age, died after falling from a roller coaster at the Fun and Food Village amusement park in southwest Delhi's Kapashera where she went to meet Nikhil, her fiance, on Thursday evening.

Nikhil was to return to Cyprus in Europe two days later on Saturday but has stayed back and is moving pillar to post to get her justice. Nikhil's father said, “He was supposed to leave on April 5 but he has cancelled his tickets to get Priyanka justice.

"Seventy-two hours have passed since the incident but the police have neither approached us nor the owners of the amusement park,” Nikhil's father said.

Priyanka's family has not been given the CCTV footage of the incident, he said.

“We were eagerly waiting for their marriage and making plans for their future. The investigation has not even moved an inch,” he added.

They were to get married next year in February, Priyanka's sister Geetanjali (27) said.

“On March 8, Nikhil came from Europe, where he works as a chef, to plan the wedding. We booked a marriage hall recently too,” she added. Last year, Nikhil had come to attend Geetanjali's wedding.

Others in Priyanka's family include her parents, both around 50 years of age, and a younger brother -- all dependent on her income as a manager at a telecom company in Noida.

"My mother and father work as a cook for income tax officers and have been given a servant quarter in Chanakyapuri. But they are not paid for it, making the family dependent on Priyanka's earnings," Geetanjali said.

Before leaving for Cyprus on April 5, Nikhil wanted to meet Priyanka one last time and asked her to go with him to the amusement park. “Who knew that their final meeting before Europe was to be their last?” she said.

On Thursday, Priyanka was on a swing when its stand broke and she fell directly on the ground.

Her body had visible injuries, including an ENT bleed, a lacerated wound on the right leg, a puncture wound on the left leg and multiple abrasions on the right forearm and left knee, according to police.

Priyanka was rushed to Manipal Hospital by Nikhil where doctors declared her dead.

Based on a complaint on the incident and preliminary findings, an FIR has been registered under sections 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animals or machinery) and 106 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The post-mortem examination of the body has been conducted and it has been handed over to the family.

