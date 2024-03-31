Latur, Mar 31 (PTI) A total of 21 illegal water connections were disconnected using a JCB machine and other machinery in Latur district on Sunday under a special campaign, an official said.

A joint team comprising officials of the Revenue Department and Latur city municipal corporation found the water was being pumped illegally from the valve of the water supplying line which is connected to Dhanegaon dam, said sub-divisional officer Rohini Narhe-Virole.

In the first phase, the campaign covered areas between Latur city and Ranzani village in Kalamb tehsil.

District Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge had instructed to carry out a joint campaign to prevent illegal water withdrawal.

A municipal official said about 10 to 15 per cent of water was leaking due to illegal connections.

