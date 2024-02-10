Latur, Feb 10 (PTI) As many as 169 modified motorcycle silencers were destroyed by Latur Police using a road roller, an official said on Saturday.

These illegal fitments were used by some bikers to produce high-decibel engine sound which disturbed people, he said.

"Police had seized 169 modified silencers on complaints received from citizens over the last three months. They were destroyed on Friday," the official said, adding that 569 such silencers were destroyed earlier this year.

