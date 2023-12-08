Latur, Dec 8 (PTI) Organisations involved in the cultivation of 'patadi chinch' (a type of tamarind), Borsuri tur dal and Kasti coriander were felicitated in Latur on Friday after the three items got 'Geographical Indication' (GI) tags.

Patadi chinch is from Panchincholi village, Borsuri tur dal is named after the village in Nilanga tehsil where it comes from, while Kasti coriander is from Ashiv village in Ausa tehsil, an official said.

The GI status of these three items have been mentioned in the 'Geographical Indications Journal' of November 29, he added.

Latur district guardian minister Girish Mahajan and Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge expressed joy and hailed those who had worked towards achieving this feat.

The organizations involved in the cultivation of these products were felicitated by the collector at a programme held at District Udyog Samuh here on Friday.

